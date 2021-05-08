Left Menu

Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion earlier this week that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital officials said Saturday that Nasheed is conscious and no longer needs breathing support.

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:46 IST
Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion earlier this week that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.

Hospital officials said Saturday that Nasheed is conscious and no longer needs breathing support. Two of his bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen, were also wounded in Thursday's blast.

Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem told reporters that investigators still do not know which extremist group was behind the attack, which left Nasheed, 53, in critical condition in an intensive care unit after life-saving surgeries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs. No group has claimed responsibility.

Nasheed, the current Parliament speaker, has been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, where preaching and practising other faiths are banned by law. He has also been criticized by religious hard-liners for his closeness to the west and liberal policies. Police announced Saturday that two men were arrested in connection with the attack, and released photos of two others seeking public assistance in identifying them. Authorities say a homemade explosive device contained ball bearings were attached to a motorbike parked near Nasheed's car. The device was detonated, possibly with the use of remote control, as he was about to leave home for an event.

He was the first democratically elected president of the Indian Ocean archipelago, serving from 2008 to 2012 when he resigned amid protests. He was defeated in the following presidential election, and was ineligible for the 2018 election due to a prison sentence, but has remained an influential political figure.

Nasheed has championed global efforts to fight climate change, particularly warning that rising seas caused by global warming threaten the archipelago nation's low-lying islands.

The Maldives is known for its luxury resorts but has experienced occasional violent attacks. In 2007, a blast in a park in the capital wounded 12 foreign tourists, which was also blamed on religious extremists.

The Maldives has one of the highest per-capita numbers of militants who fought in Syria and Iraq alongside the Islamic State group.

Authorities announced in January that eight people arrested in November were found to have been planning to attack a school and were in the process of building bombs in a boat at sea. Police said the suspects conducted military training on uninhabited islands and recruited children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong presses for national lockdown to arrest COVID-19 spread

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of abject failure in protecting the lives of people and urged it to follow the suggestions of experts by declaring a national lockdown in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus infectio...

Remedy situation forthwith, ensure 700MT of oxygen on daily basis to Delhi: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to remedy the situation forthwith and to ensure the availability of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis, pending further orders. It said that the Centre is under an obligation to ensure a dai...

COVID: 332 deaths, over 17K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day, the Health Department said.This is the fifth time in the last six days th...

No violation of COVID-19 restrictions, lockdown be allowed: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday reiterated that violation of the weekend lockdown in Punjab will not be allowed given the grim COVID-19 situation, even as 32 farmer unions took out protest marches against the restriction at sever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021