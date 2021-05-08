Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital
A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast near Syed Al-Shahda school, in the Shiite majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. Angry crowds attacked the ambulances and even beat health workers, said Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari.PTI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:48 IST
A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast near Syed Al-Shahda school, in the Shiite majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. Angry crowds attacked the ambulances and even beat health workers, said Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari. He implored residents to cooperate and allow ambulances free access to the site.
Both Arian and Nazari said that at least 50 people were also wounded, and that the casualty toll could rise.
