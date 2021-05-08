C'garh: Medical store employee held for black marketing of Remdesivir

An employee of a medical store was arrested for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir, an antiviral used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday, police said.

A team of the Raipur police's cyber cell apprehended Ranjeet Kumar Bhoi (25), a resident of Professor Colony here, with four vials of Remdesivir, an official said.

Based on a tip-off that Bhoi was looking for customers to sell the injections at an exorbitant price, officials of the Cyber Cell posed as customers and contacted him, he said.

The deal was struck at Rs 8,000 per vial, following which a trap was laid in the Maudahapara area, where he was nabbed, he said.

The accused works at a medicine store in New Medical Complex here, the official said, adding that the police were in the process of finding the source of the medicine.

The local Food and Drug Administration department has been informed and further investigation is underway, the official said.

