Three held on murder charge in Rajasthan's Bundi

The Bundi police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder case of a 19-year-old youth with the arrest of his elder brother and two others. The victim, identified as Jaswant Bheel, a resident of Motipura village, was found dead at a deserted place on Friday morning.

According to police, the victim’s elder brother Bhutilal Bheel had hired the two other accused for Rs 10,000 following a property dispute with him.

Bundi SP Shivraj Meena said the body was found on Friday morning with the victim’s feet tied with a towel. The towel was found to be belonging to one of the three accused, Ramlal Bheel, he added. The investigation also revealed the two of the three accused, Ramlal Bheel and Sonu, were not at good terms with the victim. The three accused planned the murder on Wednesday and tempted Jaswant to join a liquor party in a marriage function on Thursday night. They took him to a deserted place and offered liquor. They hit his head with a stone and slit his throat with a sharp weapon when he was in an inebriated condition, police said.

