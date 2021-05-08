YouTuber protests for concession in educational fees; held

YouTuber protests for concession in educational fees; heldPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:21 IST
An FIR was registered on Saturday against YouTuber Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau for protesting at Shivaji Park here in defiance of prohibitory orders demanding concession in educational fees for students, an official said.
Phatak travelled in an ambulance to reach Shivaji Park in central Mumbai this afternoon, the official said.
An FIR has been registered against him under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for violating prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, he said.
He was detained and served a notice to remain present before the court before he was allowed to go, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
