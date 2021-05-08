Odisha police unravel Choudwar twin temple theft incidents

Nearly six months after separate incidents of burglary in Dakkshineswar Kali temple and Byaghravahini temple at Choudwar township near here, the police on Saturday claimed to have solved the twin temple thefts.

In a release, Cuttack City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh said, a 30-year-old person from the neighbouring Kendrapara district confessed to his crime during custodial interrogation.

Singh said, the Choudwar police have recovered most of the stolen items from the accused, Biprakeshari Samantray alias Hari, a habitual offender, having cases pending against him in at least seven police stations of the state.

''More arrests in these two cases cannot be ruled out'', the DCP said.

Hari was arrested by the city police on April 14, the DCP said.

After his arrest, he was taken into police remand, and during custodial interrogation, Hari reportedly admitted to his involvement in the twin temple thefts in November last year, police sources said.

He was now booked for allegedly having stolen valuables from the temples.

The police recovered at least nine stolen items from his possession, including a gold mangal sutra, five silver crowns of the deities, and several brass utensils of the temples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)