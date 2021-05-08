Nitish Kumar mourns demise of JDU MLC due to COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the demise of Janata Dal (United) leader and Legislative Council member Tanveer Akhtar due to COVID-19 infection on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Kumar said Akhtar's death caused irreplaceable damage in the political and social sphere of Bihar and announced the deceased leader will be cremated with state honours.

"The death of Mohd. Tanveer Akhtar, a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, is very sad. He was a skilled politician. His death has caused irreparable damage in the political and social sphere. He will be cremated with state honours. Pray to God that he would get a great place in paradise," Kumar tweeted. After testing positive, Akhtar was admitted to a hospital in Patna for a few days, where he breathed last his today.

Tanveer Akhtar became an MLC in 2016 and his term was scheduled to end in July 2022. He was also in charge of the JDU's minority cell. (ANI)

