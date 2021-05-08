Left Menu

Delhi Dy CM Sisodia requests Central govt to provide 700 MT medical oxygen daily

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday requested the Central government to provide 700 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen daily to Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:49 IST
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday requested the Central government to provide 700 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen daily to Delhi. "Delhi received only 487 MT oxygen yesterday which is much less than the current need of approx 700 MT. With this deficit, it would be hard to manage proper supply for all hospitals. We urge the Central government to provide us 700 MT oxygen daily as directed by SC," tweeted Manish Sisodia.

"Delhi reported 17,364 new Covid-19 cases, 20,160 recoveries and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours," as per the Delhi Health department today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed the officials to ensure that following the improvement in the situation of oxygen in Delhi, there should be no death because of the shortage of oxygen in the national capital.

During a high-level meeting on the current situation of COVID-19 in Delhi, he also directed the officials to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated within the next 3 months. The Chief Minister also directed the District Magistrates to pay surprise visits to vaccination centres and relief camps in order to review the preparations done for the convenience of the people, read a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Now that Delhi has received oxygen, no one in Delhi should suffer because of shortage of oxygen. All the hospitals in Delhi should increase their beds and every district magistrate (DM) should arrange new oxygen beds in their districts so that no deaths happen due to lack of oxygen in Delhi," he said. (ANI)

