Left Menu

Scottish National Party fails to win key battlegound seat, hitting hopes of majority

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:56 IST
Scottish National Party fails to win key battlegound seat, hitting hopes of majority

The Scottish National Party failed to win the key battleground seat of Aberdeenshire West on Saturday, a result that commentators say makes their chances of winning an outright majority in the Scottish parliament very unlikely.

The SNP is still on course to remain in power, but opponents say a failure to win a majority means they will not have a mandate to seek to hold a second independence referendum which they have promised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In the French language, steps forward and back for women

The fight to make the French language kinder to women took steps forward, and back, this week.Warning that the well-being of France and its future are at stake, the government banned the use in schools of a method increasingly used by some ...

WHO China chief says approval for 1st Chinese vaccine a 'milestone achievement'

The WHOs China chief has termed the conditional approval granted by the global health body to Chinas first COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm as a milestone achievement which will create an opening to significantly increase the global supply of vac...

Cycling-Ganna claims victory in Giro d'Italia opening time trial

Filippo Ganna claimed the first Maglia Rosa leaders jersey of the 2021 Giro dItalia on home soil, winning the opening time trial, an 8.6-km ride along the Po river on Saturday. Time trial world champion Ganna, who also won the first stage o...

Cong presses for national lockdown to arrest COVID-19 spread

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of abject failure in protecting the lives of people and urged it to follow the suggestions of experts by declaring a national lockdown in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus infectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021