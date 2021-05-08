Maha doctor treats COVID-19 patients sans permission, booked

A doctor has been booked in Vangani in Thane district for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state and civic authorities, police said on Saturday.

Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said the doctor, who runs a small hospital, has been charged under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act provisions, though he has not been arrested.

A video had gone viral a couple of days ago in which the doctor was seen claiming that he could ''cure'' COVID-19 with the help of homoeopathic medicines, after which the local health department filed a case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)