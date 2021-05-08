Left Menu

Chowdhry writes to PM Modi, seeks support to tackle surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengal

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had caught West Bengal like many other states "in a devastating situation" and the state needs support in terms of supply of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and ramping up of hospital beds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:33 IST
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had caught West Bengal like many other states "in a devastating situation" and the state needs support in terms of supply of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and ramping up of hospital beds. He urged the Prime Minister to issue directions for providing medical help to the state.

Chowdhury said the condition of common patients "is indescribable". "The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had caught the state of West Bengal like many other states in a devastating situation, despite best efforts. The condition of common patients is indescribable. At this critical situation, I would sincerely appeal to the Prime Minister of India to stand by West Bengal and instruct for total support with oxygen, medicines, vaccine, beds and all other medical help," he said.

West Bengal currently has 124098 active COVID-19 cases according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

