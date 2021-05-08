Left Menu

Guj: Over 60 people gather in mosque; FIR against 3 trustees

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:49 IST
In violation of COVID-19 norms, over 60 people gathered in a mosque in Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday to offer prayers, prompting the police to register an FIR against three trustees, an official said.

''During patrolling, a team of police personnel was informed that around 60-70 people have gathered at Dosumiya mosque located on Panigate road to offer 'namaz' in the afternoon,'' said the Vadi police station official.

Police have registered an FIR against the trustees identified as Firoz Suma, Arif Sandhi, and Sadar Mansur, under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official added.

The trio is yet to be arrested, he said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Gujarat government, all places of worship remain closed in the state in view of the spike in coronavirus positive cases.

The government allowed daily worship and other rituals at places of worship in the state, which will be performed only by administrators or priests.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 11,892 new coronavirus cases and 119 casualties that took the tally of infections to 6,69,928 and toll to 8,273, an official from the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

