Left Menu

Govt hospital staff among three held for black marketing Tocilizumab injections

Three men, including a staff of a government hospital in Faridabad, have been arrested for allegedly black-marketing Tocilizumab injections, used in the treatment of COVID patients, police said on Saturday. The man asked the customer to come to Laxmi Nagar to get the vial, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:02 IST
Govt hospital staff among three held for black marketing Tocilizumab injections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three men, including a staff of a government hospital in Faridabad, have been arrested for allegedly black-marketing Tocilizumab injections, used in the treatment of COVID patients, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Utkrisht Gupta (22), a resident of Vaishali in Ghaziabad, Manish (32), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, and Raghubir (27), a resident of Faridabad, they said. On Friday, police received information that a man was selling Tocilizumab injection at an exorbitant price. A client posing as a buyer then called the man who agreed to sell one vial of the injection at Rs 2.90 lakh, a senior police officer said. The man asked the customer to come to Laxmi Nagar to get the vial, police said. ''Police laid a trap at Laxmi Nagar and nabbed Gupta on Friday night. One vial of Tocilizumab injection and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Police also searched Gupta's residence in Sakarpur and recovered another vial of the injection. Gupta disclosed that he had received the vial from Manish, the DCP said. Thereafter, Manish was also apprehended from Laxmi Nagar. Manish told the police that he had got the vial from Raghuvir who is the staff at ESI Hospital in Faridabad, Meena said. A trap was then laid at the hospital and when Raghubir came to deliver another vial of Tocilizumab injection to Manish at Rs 1.60 lakh, he was arrested, he said. He used to steal the vials from the hospital and sell them to Manish, they said. Manish used to supply those injections to Gupta who further sold them in the black market, police said, adding three vials of Tocilizumab injections, one motorcycle and one scooter were recovered from his possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee

Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriffs office assisted Triple W employ...

No coronavirus cases in 180 districts in a week: Harsh Vardhan

No fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in 180 districts in the country in the last seven days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers GoM to discuss the ...

Sikkim reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Sikkim on Saturday reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,651, an official said.The death toll rose to 165 as five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.Of the new cases, 121 were registered in Eas...

Mumbai reports 2,678 new coronavirus cases

Mumbai reported 2,678 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the citys case tally to 6,74,072, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.Before this, the financial capital of the country had reported 2,877 cases on March 18, after whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021