Left Menu

Ten killed in blast at limestone mine in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:22 IST
Ten killed in blast at limestone mine in AP

A powerful explosion that rocked a limestone mine in a Kadapa village in Andhra Pradesh left 10 people dead, with the blast so severe that four of the victims' identities could not be established yet.

The mangled remains of the vehicle that carried the gelatin sticks and the mutilated bodies of blast victims gave ample indications of the impact of the explosion.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police K Anburajan told PTI over phone that the blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at the limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village in the district.

Of the ten victims, only six could be identified as the remaining were fully dismembered, according to Porumamilla Inspector of Police K Mohan Reddy.

The deceased belonged to Pulivendula Assembly segment, the native of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

''It is a licensed limestone mine and certified operators had brought the consignment. The blast occurred when the sticks were being unloaded,'' Anburajan said from the accident site.

The cause of the mishap could not be established immediately as the workers at the site were killed in the explosion.

Chief Minister Reddy spoke to Kadapa district officials and enquired about the incident.

He expressed grief over the death of the workers and extended sympathies to the bereaved families, a CMO release here said.

Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu too expressed shock over the mishap and demanded that the victims' families be paid an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each, on par with what was given to the victims of styrene vapour leak in the LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam last year.

Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan said in a statement that the news of the tragedy disturbed him.

He demanded that the government pay ''justifiable compensation'' to the kin of the victims as they were poor, eking out a livelihood working in the mines.

Kalyan sought a thorough inquiry into the safety measures being implemented in mines.

Police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act against the mine owner C Nageswara Reddy and launched an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU yet to firm up position on patent waiver for COVID vaccines

The European Union on Saturday did not provide a clear position on whether it supports a proposal to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines after the issue was discussed at a virtual India-EU meeting.Secretary West in the Ministry o...

Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee

Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriffs office assisted Triple W employ...

No coronavirus cases in 180 districts in a week: Harsh Vardhan

No fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in 180 districts in the country in the last seven days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers GoM to discuss the ...

Sikkim reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Sikkim on Saturday reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,651, an official said.The death toll rose to 165 as five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.Of the new cases, 121 were registered in Eas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021