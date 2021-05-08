Second accused arrested in minor girl rape case in J-K's Rajouri

A second accused was arrested on Saturday in a minor girl rape case in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The girl was allegedly raped by two persons in the Kandi area of Rajouri on April 28, following which a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, they said.

Police said a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted and after strenuous efforts, one of the accused Rameez Ahmad Sheikh was arrested from Budgam district of central Kashmir.

The second accused, Manoj Kumar Jatav of Karauli district in Rajasthan, was also arrested from the jurisdiction of police station of Kandi on Saturday when he had come to collect his belongings, the police said.

