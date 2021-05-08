Left Menu

Gunmen kill seven Nigerian police officers in oil state attacks

On Friday, the armed men drove up in two Toyota Hilux vans at 1930 GMT and killed two officers at a checkpoint at Choba Bridge, police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said in a statement. The gunmen then killed two more officers and set fire to a patrol car at Rumuji police station, Omoni added.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:42 IST
Gunmen kill seven Nigerian police officers in oil state attacks

Gunmen killed seven Nigerian police officers in a night of attacks in the southern oil hub of Rivers state, police said on Saturday.

The attackers opened fire at a checkpoint on Friday evening, then drove on to hit two police stations, the statement said. Officers fired back, killing two of the raiders and injuring some of the others who escaped in stolen car, police added. The killings came amid deteriorating security in Rivers state - whose capital, Port Harcourt, is the gateway to the oil-rich Delta region - and other parts of Africa's largest crude exporter.

Last month, Rivers State banned people crossing its borders at night in a bid to stop killings of police, customs, civil defence officers and army soldiers. On Friday, the armed men drove up in two Toyota Hilux vans at 1930 GMT and killed two officers at a checkpoint at Choba Bridge, police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said in a statement.

The gunmen then killed two more officers and set fire to a patrol car at Rumuji police station, Omoni added. Police fired back there and killed two of the attackers, he said. The remaining assailants then hit Elimgbu police station, killing three officers before fleeing under fire from police, the statement added. The men escaped "with various degrees of gunshot wounds" in a stolen car, Omoni said.

The attackers stole five assault rifles, and police had launched a manhunt, he added. Nigeria's parliament last week called on the presidency, armed forces and police to address mounting insecurity, with the lower house urging President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency.

Since December, bandits have kidnapped more than 700 people from schools in the northwest, Islamist militants have killed scores of soldiers and civilians in the northeast and kidnapping and crime have increased nationwide. (Reporting By Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa, writing by Libby George; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU yet to firm up position on patent waiver for COVID vaccines

The European Union on Saturday did not provide a clear position on whether it supports a proposal to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines after the issue was discussed at a virtual India-EU meeting.Secretary West in the Ministry o...

Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee

Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriffs office assisted Triple W employ...

No coronavirus cases in 180 districts in a week: Harsh Vardhan

No fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in 180 districts in the country in the last seven days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers GoM to discuss the ...

Sikkim reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Sikkim on Saturday reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,651, an official said.The death toll rose to 165 as five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.Of the new cases, 121 were registered in Eas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021