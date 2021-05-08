Left Menu

7 drug peddlers held in separate operations in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:59 IST
Seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested with contraband substance in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Five accused were arrested from Doda district after a police team recovered 860 grams of charas from a vehicle in Khellani, a police official said.

Another accused was arrested from Narsoo in Udhampur district after 400 grams of charas was recovered from his possession, he said.

The seventh accused was arrested with 50 grams of charas from Changran in Kathua district, he added.

All seven accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and investigation is underway, the official said.

