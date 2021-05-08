Scotland's pro-independence parties win a majority in parliament elections

Scotland's pro-independence parties win a majority in parliament electionsReuters | London | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:02 IST
Scotland's pro-independence parties have won a majority of seats in the Scottish parliament elections giving them a platform to push for a second referendum on leaving the United Kingdom.
Results on Saturday showed Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens had won 65 of the 87 seats so far declared for the 129-seat parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
