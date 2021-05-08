Left Menu

Iran's Zarif says onus on U.S. to revive nuclear deal

Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday that the United States had an obligation to help revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which Washington had abandoned, after President Joe Biden said it was unclear how serious Tehran was about talks on the accord.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:04 IST
Iran's Zarif says onus on U.S. to revive nuclear deal
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Image Credit: ANI

Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday that the United States had an obligation to help revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which Washington had abandoned after President Joe Biden said it was unclear how serious Tehran was about talks on the accord. The United States has expressed its readiness to lift many of its sanctions on Iran at the Vienna nuclear talks but Tehran is demanding more, Iran's senior negotiator said on Friday.

Biden said he believed Iran was seriously engaging in the talks but it was unclear what Tehran was actually prepared to do to resume compliance with the deal. Asked if he thought Tehran was serious about talks, Biden replied: "Yes, but how serious, and what they are prepared to do is a different story." U.S. officials are holding indirect talks with Iran in Vienna on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

"As we try to revive JCPOA (nuclear agreement) in Vienna, it's necessary to remember how it all started. 3 years ago today, a disgraced buffoon violated US obligations...," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. "Today, @POTUS (Biden) has to decide whether the US continues lawlessness or adheres to law. Onus is on US, not Iran," Zarif said.

Trump's withdrawal from the accord prompted Iran a year later to begin violating the terms of the agreement that aimed to rein in Tehran's nuclear ambitions in return for the lifting of sanctions. Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators

Three men were arrested from west Delhis Janakpuri for allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Bharat Agarwal 42, Ishant Gosain 31 and Ranbir Singh 29, they said.Nineteen i...

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021