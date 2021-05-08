Trafficking racket: 3 arrested, girl rescued from MP

Trafficking racket: 3 arrested, girl rescued from MPPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:11 IST
Three persons were arrested for allegedly running a trafficking racket and one girl was rescued from Madhya Pradesh, police in Nagpur said on Saturday.
Kunal Dhepe, a history-sheeter, Muskan Shaikh and Vibha Wardhekar had taken a girl to MP on the pretext of a function on April 19 and had sold her to a man for Rs 1.70 lakh, who forcibly married her, said an official.
''After the girl's mother lodged a missing complaint, a probe zeroed in on Dhepe, Shaikh and Wardhekar,'' the Beltarodi police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
