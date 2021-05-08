Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: 3 held for selling fake COVID-19 certificates

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:35 IST
Navi Mumbai: 3 held for selling fake COVID-19 certificates

Three people were arrested in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 negative certificates for Rs 2,500 each, police said.

Sajid Upadhyaya, Aniket Dudhwade and Rahul Pandey were held after a tip off and decoy confirmation, said Navi Mumbai central crime unit senior inspector NB Kolhatkar.

''They were selling fake certificates, showing them to be from well-known labs, to house-helps, hotel delivery staff etc who needed them to get an e-pass or entry into complexes.

They were selling these certificates in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators

Three men were arrested from west Delhis Janakpuri for allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Bharat Agarwal 42, Ishant Gosain 31 and Ranbir Singh 29, they said.Nineteen i...

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021