Navi Mumbai: 3 held for selling fake COVID-19 certificates

Three people were arrested in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 negative certificates for Rs 2,500 each, police said.

Sajid Upadhyaya, Aniket Dudhwade and Rahul Pandey were held after a tip off and decoy confirmation, said Navi Mumbai central crime unit senior inspector NB Kolhatkar.

''They were selling fake certificates, showing them to be from well-known labs, to house-helps, hotel delivery staff etc who needed them to get an e-pass or entry into complexes.

They were selling these certificates in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane,'' he added.

