Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police N P Singh said that Mahendra Yadav (30) killed Shanti Yadav (25) with a sickle and later hanged himself.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said and added that family members are being interrogated.

It seems Yadav killed his wife in a fit of rage, the officer said.

