Left Menu

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 09-05-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 00:24 IST
Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police N P Singh said that Mahendra Yadav (30) killed Shanti Yadav (25) with a sickle and later hanged himself.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said and added that family members are being interrogated.

It seems Yadav killed his wife in a fit of rage, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kabul school bombing condemned by senior UN officials

Most of the casualties are reported to be girls, who were leaving the building at the end of the school day. According to media reports, the city was full of shoppers, ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.UNICEF strongly condemns the hor...

U.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech

The Biden administration is examining ways to ensure that a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents to aid poor countries will not hand sensitive U.S. biopharmaceutical technology to China and Russia, responding to a chorus of concerns, U.S. and...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,913 with record 333 fresh cases

Nagalands COVID-19 caseload mounted to 15,913 on Saturday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 333 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.The death toll rose to 137 as 15 more patients- 14 from Dimapur and one from ...

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Former President Barack Obamas dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.News of Bos passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a dog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021