Kabul school blasts toll rises to 55 dead and 150 injured -security official

The toll from blasts targeting a school in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday has risen to 55 dead and more than 150 injured, many badly, a security official told Reuters. The blasts were caused by a car bomb and then mortars present inside the car, the high-ranking official, who requested anonymity, said.

The official death toll reported by the country's interior ministry still stands at 30.

