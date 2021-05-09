Ambulance rates capped in Noida; Rs 1,000 for 10 km those without oxygen support

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday fixed an cap on rates charged by ambulances during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“People can lodge a complaint on helpline number 18004192211 or 112 if they are overcharged by the ambulance service provider,” District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in an official order.

Acoording to the order, any ambulance without oxygen support will charge not more than Rs 1,000 for a maximum 10 km and Rs 100 for every every km thereafter.

Ambulances with oxygen support can charge a maximum of Rs 1,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 100 per km, it stated.

Those with ventilator or Bi-pap support can charge Rs 2,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 200 per km, it added.

The administration has also appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha and Transport Department officer Prashant Tiwari as nodal officers for ensuring enforcement of the order and action in case of any violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)