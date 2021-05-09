Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel "terror state" over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a "terror state" on Saturday after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday. He added that Ankara had launched initiatives to mobilise international institutions.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 03:00 IST
Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel "terror state" over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a "terror state" on Saturday after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.

He added that Ankara had launched initiatives to mobilise international institutions. The clashes at Islam's third-holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured at least 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid mounting anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. Israel's Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the case on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan called on all Muslim countries and the international community to take "effective" steps against Israel, adding that those who remain silent were "a party to the cruelty there." "The cruel Israel, terror state Israel is mercilessly and unethically attacking Muslims in Jerusalem," Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey had "immediately launched the necessary initiatives to get the United Nations, Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and all relevant institutions to take action." Several Turkish officials criticised Israel late on Friday as clashes erupted, and most opposition parties echoed the condemnations, in a rare sign of unity.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Israel's foreign ministry. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that law and order would be maintained in Jerusalem as would the right to worship. Hundreds of people crowded outside Israel's embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul late on Friday, despite a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in protest of the violence in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

Turkey has condemned what it said was Israel's "systematic attempt at evicting Palestinians", referring to the long-running legal case. Erdogan on Saturday called for evictions to be halted. "Otherwise, we will do everything we can to ensure the cruel are sentenced to the fate they deserve," he warned, without elaborating.

Former allies Turkey and Israel have had a bitter falling-out in recent years despite strong commercial ties, mutually expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians, while playing down prospects of a rapprochement amid sharp policy differences.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said any rapprochement between the two sides was unlikely as long as Israeli policies towards Palestinians continued, and Erdogan has said that while Ankara would like to improve ties with Israel, it cannot abandon its Palestinian policy. On Friday, Cavusoglu held talks in Ankara with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyber attack shuts down U.S. fuel pipeline 'jugular,' Biden briefed

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut its entire network, the source of nearly half of the U.S. East Coasts fuel supply, after a cyber attack on Friday that involved ransomware. The incident is one of the most disruptive di...

Scottish government sets stage for another independence vote

The Scottish National Party won its fourth straight parliamentary election on Saturday and insisted it will push on with another referendum on Scotlands independence from the UK even though it failed by one seat to secure a majority.Final r...

Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel "terror state" over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a terror state on Saturday after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalems Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.He added that Ankara had lau...

Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islams holy night of Laylat al-Qadr. Palestini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021