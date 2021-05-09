Labour's Sadiq Khan re-elected mayor of london

Labour's Sadiq Khan re-elected mayor of londonReuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 03:37 IST
Sadiq Khan from Britain's opposition Labour Party was re-elected Mayor of London on Saturday, comfortably defeating Shaun Bailey from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.
Khan won by 55.2% to Bailey's 44.8%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson's
- Labour Party
- Sadiq Khan
- Britain
- Conservative Party
- London
- Bailey
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis
Motor racing-Britain's Dennis wins second Formula E race in Valencia
Britain extends COVID-19 vaccination drive to over-44s
Britain's Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment