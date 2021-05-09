Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 03:37 IST
Labour's Sadiq Khan re-elected mayor of london

Sadiq Khan from Britain's opposition Labour Party was re-elected Mayor of London on Saturday, comfortably defeating Shaun Bailey from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Khan won by 55.2% to Bailey's 44.8%.

