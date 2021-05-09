Dantewada Police urges Maoists suffering from COVID, food poisoning to surrender, offers free treatment

Dantewada Police has appealed to top Maoist leaders and their cadets, who are reportedly suffering from COVID infection and food poisoning in the district, to surrender and get access to free medical treatment, said an official on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada Abhishek Pallav said, "From credible sources, we get information that the top Maoist leaders are suffering from food poisoning and COVID. Leaders like Sujata, a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), who is carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, have severe COVID infections. Sujata is having breathing difficulties and cannot move."

Pallav said the Maoists are putting their lives at risk by not getting treatment and they also cause potential harm to villagers by spreading the infection. "There are several others and their team members who are affected badly by the disease. They are suffering food poisoning due to consumption of expired food. I appeal to Maoist leaders to surrender and get treatment."

He said the Chhattisgarh Police will make arrangements for their treatment. "Otherwise, they are putting their lives at risk due to the infection." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)