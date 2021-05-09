COVID-19: Odisha prioritises vaccination of beneficiaries age 18-44 in 5 municipal corporations with high positivity rate

Odisha government has decided to prioritise the vaccination of 18 to 44 age group people in the five municipal corporations of the state where the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection is relatively high. "The state has started the process of procurement of COVID-19 vaccine for vaccination of I8 to 44 year age group from state's own fund. Presently, as the manufacturers are able to supply low quantity of vaccines, we are starting 18 to 44 year age group vaccination only in five municipal corporations," wrote additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra in a letter to all district collectors on Saturday.

"These five municipal corporations are where the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection is very high, however, as the vaccine supply improves, other districts will also be covered under this program," Mohapatra added. State's Health and Family Welfare Department has also decided to set up government-sponsored vaccination centres in private hospitals. These hospitals will be used as an extension of government CVC for the vaccination of beneficiaries aged 18-44.

The state government will supply the vaccines to private hospitals free of cost and the hospital will be allowed to collect up to Rs 100 per dose from those getting vaccines as service charge. The beneficiaries preferring to be vaccinated at these government CVCs in private hospital premises will be getting the vaccine free of cost and they only have to pay the service charge to the private hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 announced a "liberalised" policy to include all above the age of 18 years to administer COVID vaccines in the third phase of the vaccination drive, which commenced on May 1. (ANI)

