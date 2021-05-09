Foreign news schedule for Sunday, May 9

Foreign news schedule for Sunday, May 9PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:17 IST
- Debris from China’s disintegrating Long March rocket falls into Indian Ocean near the Maldives.
-Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
- New political developments in Myanmar.

