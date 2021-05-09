Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Tagore, Gokhale, Maharana Pratap on their birth anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 160th birth anniversary. The prime minister also paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale and celebrated warrior king Maharana Pratap, both of whom were born on this day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 160th birth anniversary. Tagore was born on May 7 but his birthday is celebrated in West Bengal, where he was born and is revered, according to the traditional Bengali calendar, and this year it falls on Sunday. ''On Tagore Jayanti, I bow to the great Gurudev Tagore. May his exemplary ideals keep giving us strength and inspiration to build the India he dreamt of,'' he said, paying tributes to the man of many talents. Tagore was a playwright, philosopher, composer and poet. He had won the Nobel prize for literature. The prime minister also paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale and celebrated warrior-king Maharana Pratap, both of whom were born on this day. Gokhale's life was devoted to serving the nation, and it will always inspire the countrymen, the prime minister said. Paying tributes to Maharana Pratap, Modi said he brought glory to India with his valor, boundless courage and battle skills. His sacrifice and devotion to the motherland will always be memorable, he said.

