Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 related reports continue to dominate page one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conservation with Chief Ministers of the worst COVID-affected states including Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh was highlighted by the many Urdu publications on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conservation with Chief Ministers of the worst COVID-affected states including Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh was highlighted by the many Urdu publications on Sunday. These also carried the news of the Supreme Court forming 12-member National Task Force, including top experts and doctors from across the country amid the pandemic.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper carried a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conservation with many Chief Ministers including Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in separate phone calls to discuss the coronavirus situation in their respective states. It further highlighted the country's coronavirus tally stating India recorded over 4 lakh new cases, with 4,092 new deaths and 3.86 lakh new recoveries.

It also reported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slamming the Centre and blaming it for the second COVID-19 wave that has wreaked havoc on the country. Inquilab: The publication picked Supreme Court setting up a 12-member National Task Force, including top experts and doctors from across the country to facilitate a public health response to the pandemic based on scientific and specialised domain knowledge. The Union Cabinet Secretary or a nominee of the Centre will serve as Convenor of the NTF.

It also carried the news of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind the Covid-19 pandemic, is airborne and can be transmitted through very fine aerosolised particles released during respiration. Rashtriya Sahara: It carried the news of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to vaccinate the entire city within three months following a meeting with his cabinet ministers. He also announced that the national capital will organise a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all media outlets at their offices and bear the costs.

The news of complete lockdown in three southern states - Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for up to two weeks, has also been reported. (ANI)

