Plea in HC challenges Delhi govt decision to use hospitals linked to hotels for COVID treatment of its officials

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi government's notification directing four hospitals linked with hotels to be immediately reserved for the treatment of "officers/officials of Delhi govt, autonomous bodies, corporations, local bodies and their family members" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi government's notification directing four hospitals linked with hotels to be immediately reserved for the treatment of "officers/officials of Delhi govt, autonomous bodies, corporations, local bodies and their family members" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The petition has been filed by orthopaedic surgeon Kaushal Kant Mishra through advocate Pooja Dhar.

Delhi's Department of Health and Family Welfare issued impugned order dated April 27 directing that four hospitals linked with hotels shall immediately be reserved for the treatment of "officers/officials of Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations, local bodies and their family members." "In this, 70 rooms in Hotel Ginger, Vivek Vihar, 50 rooms in Hotel Park Plaza, Shahadra, and 50 rooms in Hotel Leela Ambience, CBD Ground, have been linked to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and reserved for the special class of persons mentioned above," the petitioner said.

The petitioner added that these are to be designated as "COVID Health Care Facilities" which implies that dedicated oxygen beds will be placed in these facilities. "At a time when Delhi government is forced to run from pillar to post in search of an oxygen bed, the issuance of the impugned order is a disgrace to India's constitutional ethos, " the petition further said.

The petition will be heard by a division bench of the high court on Monday. (ANI)

