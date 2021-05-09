Left Menu

Security forces recover 19 grenades from J-K's Poonch

In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning, likely averting a major attack on security forces, said an official statement.

Recovered grenades from Poonch district.. Image Credit: ANI

In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning, likely averting a major attack on security forces, said an official statement. Acting on a tip-off, the 16 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the operation in the general area of Phagla and recovered the ammunition which was allegedly to target security forces at National Highway 144 A.

"Relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to the discovery of a huge cache of grenades in general area Phagla hidden in a well-concealed natural hideout. A total number of 19 hand grenades have been found from there," the Army statement said. Busting the packet in which the grenades were hidden averted a likely major plan of attack on security forces at the National Highway 144 A, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

