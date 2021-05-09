Left Menu

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K' Poonch; 19 grenades seized

Security forces on Sunday unearthed a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of 19 hand grenades and scuttling of a terrorist plan to disturb peace in the border district by carrying out grenade attacks, a defence spokesman said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 12:30 IST
Security forces on Sunday unearthed a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of 19 hand grenades and scuttling of a terrorist plan to disturb peace in the border district by carrying out grenade attacks, a defence spokesman said. No one was arrested during the operation which was jointly carried out by the Army and police in Phagla area of Surankote, the spokesman said. Based on a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A (Jammu-Poonch highway), a well coordinated joint operation was launched by the Rashtriya Rifles and police in Phagla area. “The relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to discovery of a huge cache of grenades, hidden in a well concealed natural (cave) hideout. A total of 19 hand grenades have been found,” the spokesman said. He said the recovery of the grenades foiled the designs of inimical elements to disrupt peace and tranquillity in Poonch.

“This busting of hideout has averted a likely major plan of attack on security forces. The Army and police have yet again proven their mettle in the fight against terrorism and their commitment towards stability in the region,” the spokesman said.

This is the second major recovery of explosives in Jammu region in as many days. On Saturday, security forces recovered 40 kg of high explosive material, five-litre pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED), five-inch iron pipe IED, four electrical detonators, electrical wire, power sources, six heavy duty cells, insulation tape and 1.5 kg iron splinters from Chakarandi village of Doda district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

