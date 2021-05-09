Left Menu

CRPF orders enquiry against DIG on charges of misbehaviour with lady doc in Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:14 IST
An enquiry has been ordered against a CRPF deputy inspector general (DIG) posted in Bihar after a lady doctor complained that he allegedly ''misbehaved'' with him, the paramilitary force said on Sunday.

The doctor is posted with the composite hospital of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Muzzaffarpur while the officer, Surinder Prasad, is posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Muzzaffarpur range.

''It is alleged that he (Prasad) made repeated phone calls late in the night followed by inappropriate advances at her place of stay reportedly in drunken state. ''An enquiry has been ordered to establish the facts and appropriate action will be taken against the delinquent,'' a CRPF spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

He added that the force is committed for ''creating a safe and secure environment for its women personnel and has a zero tolerance policy for misbehaviour''.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF is the country's largest central armed police force (CAPF) and is primarily tasked to undertake anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

