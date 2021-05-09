Maha: 6 held for Remdesivir black-marketing denied bail

Maha: 6 held for Remdesivir black-marketing denied bailPTI | Latur | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:41 IST
A court here in Maharashtra has refused to grant bail to six people arrested last month for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a medicine currently in high demand for COVID-19 treatment.
While hearing their pleas on Saturday, the judicial magistrate court refused to grant them bail, observing that it was a ''very serious offence''.
The six accused - Rushikesh Madhav Kaspate, Sharad Nagnath Dombe, Om Sudarshan Puri,Siddheshwar Rajendra Surwase, Kiran Bharat Mudale and Kedar Kengar - were arrested here on April 30.
Two vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the gang.
They had allegedly planned to sell each vial for Rs 25,000, police earlier said.
They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
