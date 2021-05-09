Due to PM Modi's efforts, India getting foreign support amid COVID: Anurag Thakur

Left Menu

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Sunday said slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of COVID-19 handling and pointed out it was only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that India is getting the support of most foreign countries amid the crisis.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Sunday said slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of COVID-19 handling and pointed out it was only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that India is getting the support of most foreign countries amid the crisis. Speaking to ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking every step to save lives. We helped many countries during the first wave of COVID-19, resulting, today most of the countries are standing with us due to his efforts. Many leaders including Prime Ministers of several countries have extended their support to India."

The Union Minister further asserted that "if Rahul Gandhi wants to do politics at this time of crisis, he can go ahead." The Congress leader has been constantly attacking the Central government over the worsening condition of coronavirus situation across the country.

Talking about the oxygen status in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, the Minister said that it will get three oxygen plants soon. "We have started installing oxygen plants in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency and in the next 10-15 days they will start functioning. In a record time of 1-month, we will deliver three oxygen plants to the constituency," Thakur told ANI.

The Union Minister further said that last year in 2020, when the coronavirus hit the country we then needed masks, PPE kits and other related things but this time the demand for oxygen has increased rapidly. "Apart from the three plants, other oxygen plants also being established by the PM CARE funds. We are going to provide masks, PPE kits, Oxygen cylinders, Oxygen concentrators and other facilities in each district in Himachal Pradesh in seven days," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

