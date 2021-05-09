Left Menu

Home-grown mobile company Lava International has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to seek an enquiry into the sourcing of smartphones by the state's women and child development department. In a letter to the chief minister dated April 24, Lava International has alleged that it has been disqualified from the procurement process on unjustified reasons and the reason given by the department is irrelevant to the performance of the device.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:15 IST
Lava seeks UP CM intervention in alleged sourcing anomalies of smartphones
Representative Image

Home-grown mobile company Lava International has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to seek an enquiry into the sourcing of smartphones by the state's women and child development department.

In a letter to the chief minister dated April 24, Lava International has alleged that it has been disqualified from the procurement process on ''unjustified reason'' and ''the reason given by the department is irrelevant to the performance of the device''. According to the annexure submitted by Lava, the company has been disqualified from projects on ground related to 'origin country' of the firm, service app not being relevant and past performance criteria.

It is sad to see that Uttar Pradesh being such a big democratic state and whose people are already suffering from the attack of Chinese virus is getting another big scam by some overseas company with the help of the Department whose responsibility is to reduce the burden on common people,'' Lava claimed in the letter.

Queries sent to the state government elicited no response. Lava has contested all the claims saying that it is an Indian company and submitted all relevant documents from the same.

Its manufacturing unit is in Uttar Pradesh.

''We sincerely request ... to consider our request and initiate an immediate Enquiry on the cartel company and the Officials who are involved in this practice by disqualifying an Indian brand on the basis of Land Border when everyone knows that Lava is an Indian Brand,'' Lava said. For app, the company has said that app contains toll free number for service phone number as per the sourcing norm.

