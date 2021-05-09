Left Menu

Greats like him left indelible mark on India's history: PM Modi condoles demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram and said his courage and contribution to India's freedom struggle will never be forgotten.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:28 IST
Late INA veteran Lalti Ram (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram and said his courage and contribution to India's freedom struggle will never be forgotten. "Saddened by the demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram Ji. His courage and contributions to India's freedom struggle will never be forgotten. I recall my interactions with him. Greats like him have left an indelible mark on India's history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled his demise and tweeted: "Lalati Ram ji will always be remembered for his service and dedication. He fought for India's independence as a strong pillar of the INA along with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," Shah tweeted. "His life struggle will always inspire us. May God grant salvation to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti!," he added.

The Late INA veteran, who passed away at the age of 98 on Sunday morning, was part of the artillery of the INA and had worked very closely with Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. In 2019, he was honoured by the Indian government for his contribution towards the freedom struggle of the country. (ANI)

