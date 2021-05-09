Left Menu

Preventive action against man for rumour-mongering in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Police has taken preventive action against a man for allegedly posting false information on social media about scarcity of oxygen and Remdesivir injection in the city's government hospital in Tonk district, police said on Sunday. Nasir Khan, who claims to be a journalist, is actually a taxi driver and has a past criminal record, Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:49 IST
The Rajasthan Police has taken preventive action against a man for allegedly posting false information on social media about scarcity of oxygen and Remdesivir injection in the city's government hospital in Tonk district, police said on Sunday.

Nasir Khan, who claims to be a journalist, is actually a taxi driver and has a past criminal record, Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash said. He said that only preventive action was taken under CrPc section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and he was released later. No case has been registered against him, the officer said. Khan through his posts on Facebook had accused the local administration of mismanagement in tackling the COVID-19 situation. He also falsely wrote about absence of local MLA Sachin Pilot. He later clarified about his posts on his social media account. ''The posts made by me highlighting the shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen was a mistake by me and a result of nightmares I am witnessing. In Tonk district, police and local administration is doing a great job and we have all medical requirements and resources at the civil hospital,'' Khan clarified.

