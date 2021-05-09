Left Menu

J-K govt warns of strict action against those spreading fake news

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:56 IST
J-K govt warns of strict action against those spreading fake news
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taking serious note of a fake letter regarding regularisation of daily wage workers, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday warned of strict action against those spreading fake news and misinformation. "The chief secretary's office clarified that the content of the letter, regarding SRO-64 (daily rated worker) DRW's regularisation that is being circulated over various social media platforms, is fake and devoid of official endorsement," an official spokesman said.

He said those spreading fake news and misinformation will face strict legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kharge urges PM Modi to convene all party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and suggested to convene an all party meeting and virtual meetings of Parliament Standing C...

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants land in Italy's Lampedusa - reports

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants landed in Lampedusa after being intercepted by Italian authorities off the coast of the Mediterranean island, ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.Lampedusa is one of the main landing points on the rou...

Defence Ministry orders AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of AMC, SSC

The Defence Ministry said on Sunday it has issued an order to the Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of the Army Medical Corps AMC and the Short Service Commission SSC on a contract basis for maximum ...

Delhi got 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

Delhi got 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC AAP MLA Raghav Chadha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021