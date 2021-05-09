Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

An officer in Colorado was shot in the leg and police have launched a search for the shooter.

Denver police said in a tweet late Saturday that a large police presence was looking for the suspect in an area northwest of downtown.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.

As of early Sunday, the officer was in critical condition, Chief Ron Thomas told KDVR-TV. Thomas also said authorities had set up a perimeter in the search area, and residents were encouraged to stay inside their homes.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

