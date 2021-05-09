Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooterPTI | Denver | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:12 IST
An officer in Colorado was shot in the leg and police have launched a search for the shooter.
Denver police said in a tweet late Saturday that a large police presence was looking for the suspect in an area northwest of downtown.
The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.
As of early Sunday, the officer was in critical condition, Chief Ron Thomas told KDVR-TV. Thomas also said authorities had set up a perimeter in the search area, and residents were encouraged to stay inside their homes.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KDVR-TV
- Thomas
- Colorado
- Ron Thomas
- Denver
ALSO READ
Golf-Thomas supports bonus pool but paying no attention to it
Thomasin McKenzie to topline Olivia Wilde's Kerri Strug biopic
Cycling-Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie
Cycling-Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie
Thomas Mann to reunite with Emma Roberts for 'About Fate'