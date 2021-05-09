Delhi: Marriage ceremonies prohibited in public places, metro services suspended till May 17

Soon after the lockdown was extended by another week in the national capital by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government updated its guidelines for the lockdown stating that metro services will temporarily remain suspended till 5 am on May 17 and marriage ceremonies in all public places have been prohibited. As per the latest guideline, marriages have only been permitted in court or at home with a maximum of 20 peoples' participation.

The fresh guidelines by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) states, "There will be a complete prohibition on organising any marriage ceremony at public places/ marriage halls/ banquet halls/ hotels and other similar places. The marriage may however be organised in court or at home in which not more than 20 people will be allowed to participate." The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also informed, "In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, on extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended for passenger/essential services from 10 May till 5:00 AM of 17 May."

Stating that no one will be allowed to flout COVID norms, the government's order read, "All district magistrates, DCPs, Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, Officer of NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, Vice Chairman DAMB and secretaries of APMCs and other concerned authorities shall be responsible for COVID appropriate behaviour viz wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, etc in all mandis, ISBTs, railway stations, as well as at all shops that are providing essential goods." According to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the restrictions on the movement of individuals in the capital city will remain in place till 5 am on May 17.

Possession of e-pass for movement in the national capital for essential services remains in place. According to Kejriwal, there has been a significant decrease in COVID positivity rate from 35 per cent to 23 per cent. Hence stricter measures were announced like extending the lockdown and suspending Delhi Metro services till May 17.

According to the Delhi Health bulletin released on Sunday, 13,336 new COVID-19 cases and 273 related deaths were reported on Saturday. However, only 61,552 tests were conducted. (ANI)

