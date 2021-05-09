50-year-old man, nephew shot dead in UP's Bijnor

A 50-year-old man and his nephew, both accused in a murder case, were shot dead here on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said the incident took place at Dhakalpur village while Dhir Singh and his nephew Ankur (24) were returning from the fields around 9 am on Sunday. Three to four people shot them dead. The SP said Dhir Singh and Ankur were out on bail in the murder case of Aman Singh, who was killed in August 2015.

Police suspect that they were shot dead with an intention to take revenge. Police have formed teams to nab the accused.

