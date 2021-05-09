Kharge urges PM Modi to convene all party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and suggested to convene an all party meeting and virtual meetings of Parliament Standing Committees to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:42 IST
"Use Rs 35,000 crore allocated in Union Budget to ensure free vaccine for all. Leverage compulsory licensing to increase production of vaccines," read the letter. He further suggested to expand the scope of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) to 200 days.
"Expedite the distribution of relief material and proactively disclose where it is shipped and leverage our collective strengths by governing consensually and inclusively," the letter added. Earlier on Saturday, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi also called for an all party meeting and a meeting of Parliament Sanding Committee on Health to discuss COVID-19 situation.
With 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India continued to report more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day on the trot. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry said on Sunday morning. (ANI)
