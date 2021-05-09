Left Menu

Corona Curfew extended in J-K till May 17

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the curfew in the union territory by a week till 7 am on May 17 in a bid to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:47 IST
Corona Curfew extended in J-K till May 17
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the curfew in the union territory by a week till 7 am on May 17 in a bid to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases. The curfew will remain in force till May 17.

The administration has imposed the curfew in 20 districts of the union territory, however, allowing essential services to function normally. As per the official order the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday itself.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted, "Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services." "Further, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 only w.e.f. today, 9/5/21.," they added in another tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a 'corona curfew' since April 29. According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 46,535 active coronavirus cases. 2,228 new cases and 60 deaths were registered over the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records over 3,700 fresh COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded 3,785 new cases in the last 24 hours. With the 118 new deaths, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reached 18,915. However, the t...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...

Afghan school blast toll rises to 58, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.The bombing on Saturday evening shook ...

Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday renewed his call for debt mutualization, saying it will help Europe better compete with other countries around the world. In an interview with Greek To Vima newspaper published on Sunday, Sanche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021