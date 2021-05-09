Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: Raghav Chadha

Delhi received just 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against the average supply of 700 MT ordered by the Supreme Court, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Sunday. Over the last week, the city got an average of 533 MT oxygen daily, which is 76 percent of the quantity directed by the SC. On Saturday, only four healthcare facilities in the national capital, with 1,271 oxygen beds, sent out oxygen shortage SOS calls, the city government said.

The Delhi government supplied 15.50 MT of oxygen to these hospitals, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)