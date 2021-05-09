Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Pope Francis calls for end to violence in JerusalemReuters | Milan | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:02 IST
Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.
"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.
Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Laylat al-Qadr
- Old City
- Islam
- Rome
- Palestinian
- Israeli
- Muslim
- Francis
- Jerusalem
ALSO READ
Israel and Palestinians clash on Gaza border as Jerusalem Ramadan violence flares
Israel and Palestinians clash on Gaza border as Jerusalem Ramadan violence continues
Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59
Scuffles in Jerusalem after Israeli-Palestinian Ramadan night clashes
Thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip over Jerusalem clashes