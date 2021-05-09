NIA takes over probe into seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore in Mumbai

NIA takes over probe into seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore in MumbaiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:21 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe into the seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore in Mumbai, its spokesperson said on Sunday.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested two persons -- Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary -- on May 5 night and seized 7.1-kg uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore from them.
According to the NIA spokesperson, the agency re-registered the case, initially lodged at ATS Kalachowki police station, on Sunday in pursuance of an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The agency has begun investigation into the case, the spokesperson added.
