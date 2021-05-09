Mangaluru police Commissioner urges people to stick to COVID- 19 guidelines

Mangaluru, May 9 (PTI)Managaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday urged the people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of infection in the state.

He said a majority of people are strictly following the government order.

Strict action will be taken against those violating the directions.

The department is not using force on the public within the city, he said, adding it is monitoring the situation and working on humanitarian grounds at checkpoints.

The Commissioner said travellers coming from the railway stations and airport canusetheir tickets as passes.

In case of violation, police have booked cases and seized the vehicles.

Kumar said he has directed the police personnelto follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

People travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru will be allowed if they have a genuine reason.

The commissioner said 150 home guards have been deployed in the city so far.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI

